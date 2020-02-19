MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $66.99 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,524.87. 1,082,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,529.88. The company has a market cap of $1,050.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,302.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.