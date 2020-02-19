MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. 7,812,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

