MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $11.12 Million in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,122,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Western Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.56. 2,631,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

