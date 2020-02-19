MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275,828 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.86. 2,458,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.44.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

