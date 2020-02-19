MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $21.92 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.89. 1,564,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,871. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $168,300.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $37,076.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

