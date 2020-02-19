MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,594,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.93% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 338,987 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,832,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 55,213.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,656,393 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 648,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2,477.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,099. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

