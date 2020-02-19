MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Stryker by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

