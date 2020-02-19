MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 152,111 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of National Fuel Gas worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NFG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. 39,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

