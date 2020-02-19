MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 57,500 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.20% of 58.com worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 58.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 58.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 58.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.66.

WUBA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.06. 67,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,174. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. 58.com’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

