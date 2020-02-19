MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 67,892 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67,892 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.09% of Qorvo worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 176,681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 220,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after buying an additional 155,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,734 shares of company stock worth $414,692. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. 1,704,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,651. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.37.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

