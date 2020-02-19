MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 291,478 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,255. The stock has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

