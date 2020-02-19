MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,717 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 762,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,235,000 after purchasing an additional 213,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $74.02. 25,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

