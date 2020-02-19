MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 818,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,019,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.22% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,240,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.