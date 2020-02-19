MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.27. 34,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $302.67.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

