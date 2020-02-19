MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 458,072 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.39% of Ciena worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $69,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,799,885. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

CIEN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. 92,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

