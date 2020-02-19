MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,265 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

CL traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,335. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

