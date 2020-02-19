MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 159,226 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,226 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.30% of Aspen Technology worth $24,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,454. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.25 and a 12 month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

