MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 332,120 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 332,120 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.15. 63,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,854. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $95.07 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Bank of America upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.