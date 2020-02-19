MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 391,328 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,328 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 1.47% of Warrior Met Coal worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

HCC stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 989,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,166. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

