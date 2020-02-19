MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 724,327 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,795 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 724,327 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.48% of Tripadvisor worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 1,297,614 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 512,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 301,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $6,581,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 117,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,721. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

