MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 77,485 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 77,485 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.52% of Yelp worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Yelp by 995.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 42,794 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,348. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Yelp Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YELP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

