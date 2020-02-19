MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 80,115 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,115 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,695 shares of company stock worth $21,475,858 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,922. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.45 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

