MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $26.31 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,307,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,613. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $164.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

