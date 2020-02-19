MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,535 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,594,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

