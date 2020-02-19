MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 305,927 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $16,513,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 433,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,106,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $113,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 248,083 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 2,104,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,067. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.