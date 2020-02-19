Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord Sells 1,500 Shares

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillippe Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Phillippe Lord sold 19,973 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,361,559.41.

Shares of MTH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 406,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,525. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 451,629 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 340,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

