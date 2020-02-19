Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord Sells 19,973 Shares

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,361,559.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,213.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillippe Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 406,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,525. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.