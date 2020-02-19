Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John Bradley Schmieder Sells 1,800 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $479,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,023.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bradley Schmieder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.70. 23,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,273. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $271.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.02 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.07.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $2,469,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 45.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

