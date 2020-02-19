MetaHash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.23 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,845,170,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,681,301,312 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

