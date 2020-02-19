Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 99,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $768.31. 2,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $796.89 and a 200 day moving average of $731.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $638.92 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $16,894,570 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.