MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGPI opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $580.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGPI. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

