Michael D. Dale Sells 396 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ABT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.36 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

