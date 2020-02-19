MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.32 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $4,303.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

