Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,111,000 after buying an additional 46,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,607,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,183,000 after buying an additional 110,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 228,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $146.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.