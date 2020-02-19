MineBee (MB) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. MineBee has a total market cap of $64.65 million and $253,112.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

