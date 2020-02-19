Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 3.00

Media coverage about Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mitsubishi Electric earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.