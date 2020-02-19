Mixin Trading Down 10.9% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $121.34 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $255.52 or 0.02633356 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,881 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

