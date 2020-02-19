Moeda Loyalty Points Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00007297 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

