Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,056.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,846 shares of company stock worth $817,094. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

