Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $18,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. 403,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $64.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

