Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Sells $700,608.00 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 21,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $700,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MNTA traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 885,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,842. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNTA. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,772,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,526,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

