MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $133.31 million and $80.20 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00019941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Bitbank and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,155.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.07 or 0.02773469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.90 or 0.04079450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00765392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00844346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00094679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009565 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00672722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Zaif, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bittrex, QBTC, Fisco and Bitbank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

