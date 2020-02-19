Monarch Price Reaches $0.0026 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a market cap of $67,107.00 and $121,319.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monarch has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monarch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch was first traded on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,871,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.