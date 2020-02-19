Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 19,700 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $3,435,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $52,245.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total value of $3,210,800.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $300,195.08.

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $1,259,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.09. 1,094,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,359. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.69.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

