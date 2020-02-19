Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 300 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $52,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,123.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total value of $3,210,800.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $300,195.08.

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $1,259,000.00.

Mongodb stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average of $139.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

