Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to report $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the highest is $111.00 million. Mongodb posted sales of $85.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year sales of $408.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $409.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $529.60 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $546.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. BidaskClub raised Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $268,875.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,535.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,321 shares of company stock worth $29,382,947. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 41.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mongodb by 27.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mongodb by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB opened at $176.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of -0.01. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

