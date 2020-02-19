Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Monro worth $21,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

MNRO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. 3,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

