Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $166.01 and a 12-month high of $280.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

