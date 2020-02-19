M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

