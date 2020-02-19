National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) to announce $185.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $658.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.33 million to $659.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $784.71 million, with estimates ranging from $743.50 million to $825.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28,664.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 1,076,858 shares during the last quarter. SCF Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,341,000 after buying an additional 499,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 382,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

